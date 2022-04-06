“Ada you’re still bitter like this? If them leave me you fit beat me?” – Tonto Dikeh blows hot

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has lashed out at a woman identified as “Ada” whom she accused of hating on her after she became a star.

Tonto Dikeh revealed that the lady helped her 15 years ago, and after she became a star, the woman turned her back on her and stated hating.

She wrote,

“My people all help is not help o. 15 years ago, this woman helped me. I turned star and the hate began. 7 years ago she came out with this news.

Ada you’re still bitter like this? If them leave me you fit beat me? Girl not even with my hands tied.

Ada you of all people know that I have the strength of 10 men. If you come at me, I will beat crazy out of your head. I’m not Chris Rock.

I don’t owe you jack. 15 years ago, you helped a little girl (Me). If you want pay back, you say it. I am rich now.

If them leave you, you fit beat me? Girl not even with my hands tied. You need to heal girl. Thanks like I always say for looking out for me. You can send your account details to my management.

Have a good life Ada. I promise you gonna heal. Just open your heart to the process. 80k since 15 years ago.”