Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, dies at 83

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has unfortunately passed on after ruling for 52 years in the community.

At the time of his death, he was 83-years-old and the longest-reigning Alaafin having ruled for 52 years.

Reports gathered that the Alaafin died at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, on Friday night, April 22nd.

His body has since been taken to Oyo state where his burial rites have since begun.

The monarch had been sick and a plan had been made to fly him abroad before he passed on late Friday night.

It was also gathered that tickets and those of a few wives have been bought before his sudden demise. He is survived by many wives and children.