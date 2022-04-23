Alaafin of Oyo’s 18 wives now available for suitors – Oyo Chief

Following the death of the king, the Chief of Oyo has stated that all eighteen wives of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, are now available to any suitor.

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, reportedly died today, April 23rd, 2022, at the age of 83, at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The remains of the 83-year-old Alaafin, who had reigned for 52 years, were carried to Oyo, and traditional ceremonies began.

Also, the 18 wives of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the 45th Alaafin of Oyo, may now be available to suitors without undergoing cleansing rituals after the demise of the renowned monarch. Although some of the wives of the late Alaafin left him while some walked out of the marriage, palace sources told Peoples Gazette that the late Alaafin’s wives may now move on with their normal lives.

“They are not performing any cleansing; They are free to move on with their lives,” he said. Nonetheless, he said. “The wives cannot get married to an indigene of Oyo.”

He added,