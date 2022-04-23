TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Chrisland Schools scandal: CCTV captures what really happened in…

My daughter was a Virgin before the trip to Dubai – Mother of…

Lady in Oxlade’s bedroom video cries out for justice again,…

Alaafin of Oyo’s 18 wives now available for suitors – Oyo Chief

News
By Ezie Innocent

Following the death of the king, the Chief of Oyo has stated that all eighteen wives of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, are now available to any suitor.

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, reportedly died today, April 23rd, 2022, at the age of 83, at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The remains of the 83-year-old Alaafin, who had reigned for 52 years, were carried to Oyo, and traditional ceremonies began.

READ ALSO

What will happen to all his young, beautiful wives? –…

My life is being threatened for walking out of my marriage-…

Also, the 18 wives of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the 45th Alaafin of Oyo, may now be available to suitors without undergoing cleansing rituals after the demise of the renowned monarch. Although some of the wives of the late Alaafin left him while some walked out of the marriage, palace sources told Peoples Gazette that the late Alaafin’s wives may now move on with their normal lives.

“They are not performing any cleansing; They are free to move on with their lives,” he said. Nonetheless, he said. “The wives cannot get married to an indigene of Oyo.”

He added,

“Now that Alaafin is dead, they all would be asked to exit the palace with their belongings. Although the properties of the late monarch would be shared among them.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Chrisland Schools scandal: CCTV captures what really happened in Dubai hotel

My daughter was a Virgin before the trip to Dubai – Mother of 10-year-old…

Lady in Oxlade’s bedroom video cries out for justice again, threatens to leak…

“I thought I’m strong, I can’t lie, I’m tired”…

Wizkid reacts after Banky W expressed disappointment over his absence at his…

What will happen to all his young, beautiful wives? – Nigerians react to…

How I was expelled from school at age 12 over false rape accusation – Man…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Alaafin of Oyo’s 18 wives now available for suitors – Oyo Chief

‘I’m so sad that I’ve lost so many precious time with all my kids’ Singer 2face…

”It’s like I bought fake egusi” – Lady laments as her boyfriend tried to see the…

Frustrated Yahoo boy set to return to his tipper work after failing to cashout…

“I am conquering my fears” – Ini Edo eulogizes self as she turns 40

Female fan sheds bitter tears because Ruger didn’t touch her during his recent…

“I thought I’m strong, I can’t lie, I’m tired”…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More