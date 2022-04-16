“All thanks to my man” – Lady says as she shows off her newly furnished business center

A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media while revealing what her man did for her.

Her video has sparked reactions as fans insist that being in a relationship is not only about love, but about your partner being able to make money moves for you as well.