TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man shares experience with neighbor’s girlfriend after…

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband’s family finally breaks…

Leaked WhatsApp chat between late Osinachi Nwachukwu and her…

“All thanks to my man” – Lady says as she shows off her newly furnished business center

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media while revealing what her man did for her.

According to the excited Nigerian woman, she just opened a physical shop for her business, all because of her man’s generosity.

Sharing a video of her shop from start to finish, the lady revealed that she has her man to thank for the feat and she didn’t shy away from showing appreciation.

READ ALSO

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna’s boyfriend,…

Young lady reportedly killed in hotel room in Delta State

She made a video of how her shop got furnished from start to finish on her page and acknowledged the fact that it was achievable because of her man.

Sharing the video on her TikTok page, the lady congratulated herself before giving “all thanks to her man”.

Her video has sparked reactions as fans insist that being in a relationship is not only about love, but about your partner being able to make money moves for you as well.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man shares experience with neighbor’s girlfriend after allowing her…

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband’s family finally breaks silence on…

Leaked WhatsApp chat between late Osinachi Nwachukwu and her producer surfaces…

‘She cheated on me with Don Jazzy’ – Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean,…

Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skills reacts after his babymama leaked…

Don Jazzy reportedly files lawsuit over alleged affair with Korra Obidi

I love you in a freaky way, lets run away together – Kate Henshaw tells Mr…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“All thanks to my man” – Lady says as she shows off her newly…

Actress Shan George narrates experience after trying to end her life in the…

Married woman reveals what she found out after secretly visiting her husband’s…

Man narrates his experience with female passenger

Funke Akindele’s husband’s babymama cries out as her son, Benito lands in…

Nigerian man breaks silence after fiancée called off their wedding; denies…

Two elderly women fight dirty over boyfriend in Ondo (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More