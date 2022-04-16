“Angel and sense are two different thing” – Reality star lambasted for advocating support for false accusers

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Angel Smith, a popular reality star, has become a social media laughingstock as a result of her support for false accusers.

Angel Smith

A Twitter user suggested that those who make fake rape accusations face the same penalties as the culprits

Angel Smith responded by condemning the method while elucidating the distinction between a fake accuser and a true culprit.

See the exchange below …

Angel’s opinion, however, was met with ridicule as most user lambast ever for undermining the gravity of false accusations.

“Why are you guys surprised? Abi you no follow us watch the show last year?” a user wrote.

See some reactions below …

