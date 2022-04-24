Arewa man sings heartbreak song as he cries after being served breakfast (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

After having his heart broken, an Arewa guy can be seen in a video crying and singing.

The man sang a song to console himself while tears dropped from his eyes and he shook his head.

The clip elicited reactions from netizens who thought it amusing.

Watch the video below below;

See some reactions below;

bisolar; This really cracked me up,olorun oooo😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

octoberwednesday; Dem don serve aboki koko and Akara 😢

miss_ollyyy; Breakfast no sabi tribe or race!😂

iamchidix; As aboki still strong reach

king_onyekachukwu; Aboki don chop breakfast.

