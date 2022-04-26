TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rita Dominic undergoes ritual process to enter husband’s house…

10-year-old Chrisland school girl finally breaks silence, sends…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Dami and mother thrown out…

“Automatic billionaire” – Davido hails son, Ifeanyi

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular singer, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido has declared his only son, Ifeanyi an automatic billionaire.

The 29-year-old singer took some time out to spend cozy moment with his little son, Ifeanyi, in their Banana Island home.

READ ALSO

Davido engages troll in heated exchange over ‘childish…

“The first is always the queen” – Fans root for Davido…

Bragging about the little boy’s wealth, the crooner has declared him online an automatic billionaire.

Davido uploaded videos and images with his little son. One of the photos which the singer shared, showed the little boy sleeping peacefully in his arm.

The “Fem” crooner could also be seen in one of the videos throwing his little boy up as they both spent some father-son time.

Reacting to the photos, Nigerians agreed with the singer as they noted that the little boy was born with a silver spoon.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rita Dominic undergoes ritual process to enter husband’s house (Video)

10-year-old Chrisland school girl finally breaks silence, sends message to…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Dami and mother thrown out of palace…

Davido’s babymama Chioma steps out with alleged new lover

Kate Henshaw opens up on remarriage at 50, reveals why she kept her daughter…

Man shares his evil plan for lady who rejected him when he broke but now that he…

Beautiful moment Adekunle Gold surprised Simi on Nigerian Idol (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Automatic billionaire” – Davido hails son, Ifeanyi

Mercy Aigbe reveals what she will do to girls planning to snatch her husband…

Woman takes husband’s CV, applies for jobs on his behalf until UK company calls…

Lady accuses her ex-husband of being gay and cancelling their marriage only 12…

Man shares his evil plan for lady who rejected him when he broke but now that he…

‘This Ike na ashawo’- Nigerians react as BBNaija’s Ike expresses love for Tacha

I want rich enemies – Tonto Dikeh says as she narrates how stingy her enemies…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More