“Automatic billionaire” – Davido hails son, Ifeanyi

Popular singer, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido has declared his only son, Ifeanyi an automatic billionaire.

The 29-year-old singer took some time out to spend cozy moment with his little son, Ifeanyi, in their Banana Island home.

Bragging about the little boy’s wealth, the crooner has declared him online an automatic billionaire.

Davido uploaded videos and images with his little son. One of the photos which the singer shared, showed the little boy sleeping peacefully in his arm.

The “Fem” crooner could also be seen in one of the videos throwing his little boy up as they both spent some father-son time.

Reacting to the photos, Nigerians agreed with the singer as they noted that the little boy was born with a silver spoon.