Banky W dragged to filth by DJ Obi over political ambition, threatens to drop receipts

Following his announcement to run for political office, Banky W, a popular singer and aspiring politician, has received harsh criticism from Dj Obi.

This comes just hours after Banky Wellington announced his decision to run for House of Representatives in the PDP.

In response, a disc jockey known only as Dj Obi slammed the proposal, accusing the artist of being obsessed with fame.

“Anywhere breeze blow you dey there. Today pastor, tomorrow artist, next tomorrow politician. Next week deliverance ministry, next month new single on the way. ABEG! We need real politicians”.

“This is not a popularity contest. We are serious about our country, Nigeria is on the verge of getting on the path of greatness, we need solid men that are willing to loose it all for this nation to work and work well. The work ahead is not for the weak hearts……No, be now I go talk #endsars.”

In reply to a user that slammed his attack, Dj Obi added;