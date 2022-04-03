TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s husband fights dirty with his wife, in front…

Korra Obidi kneels down to thank God as she finally moves out of…

Lady narrates how she faced constant bullying after marrying…

Banky W dragged to filth by DJ Obi over political ambition, threatens to drop receipts

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Following his announcement to run for political office, Banky W, a popular singer and aspiring politician, has received harsh criticism from Dj Obi.

This comes just hours after Banky Wellington announced his decision to run for House of Representatives in the PDP.

In response, a disc jockey known only as Dj Obi slammed the proposal, accusing the artist of being obsessed with fame.

READ ALSO

2023: Banky W joins PDP; declares for House of…

Adesua Etomi overjoyed as she shows off gifts she got from…

“Anywhere breeze blow you dey there. Today pastor, tomorrow artist, next tomorrow politician. Next week deliverance ministry, next month new single on the way. ABEG! We need real politicians”.

“This is not a popularity contest. We are serious about our country, Nigeria is on the verge of getting on the path of greatness, we need solid men that are willing to loose it all for this nation to work and work well. The work ahead is not for the weak hearts……No, be now I go talk #endsars.”

In reply to a user that slammed his attack, Dj Obi added;

“Say all you want. This closet MF is still disgusting. It will all play out and I won’t be silent, I will be part of that call-out ALL DAY! Na me just won start am, the rest will join in later. WITH RECEIPTS!…..Politics abi? Make we play am. 😂😂😂.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s husband fights dirty with his wife, in front of their kids…

Korra Obidi kneels down to thank God as she finally moves out of husband’s…

Lady narrates how she faced constant bullying after marrying brother and giving…

17-year-old disabled girl shares heartbreaking experience

It’s me against the industry – Davido goes emotional, unfollows…

Identical twin brothers who married same woman, share their story

You will not rest until you tell us what you did to your body – Lady calls…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I made over one million dollars in one day” — Davido replies an inquisitive…

Banky W dragged to filth by DJ Obi over political ambition, threatens to drop…

Portable reconciles with former manager, Kogbagidi (video)

“You like trouble pass fight” – Reactions as Tonto Dikeh shares clip of Prince…

Cubana Chief Priest allegedly arrested for money laundering, tax fraud

Husband cries out for advice after receiving call about wife fighting over man…

19-year-old suspected fraudster caught with thirty ATM cards

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More