BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke mourns

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy Eke has taken to her official Instagram page to share a bad news to her fans.

The BBNaija winner in her recent post, disclosed that she just lost her beloved father to the cold hands of death.

She shared a video of a candle light on her Instagram page, as she announced the sad news to all her fans on Instagram.

Sharing the news, Mercy Eke stated that she’s currently devastated over his death as she never expected him to leave the world so soon.

In her words,

“I’m so devastated at the demise of my daddy. God I don’t want to believe this is happening to me right now. 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔”

See post below,

