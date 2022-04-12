BBNaija’s Khafi reacts after her husband, Gedoni, shaved off his beards for the first time in 17 years

BBNaija star, Khafi has reacted after her husband, Gedoni, shaved off his beards for the first time in 17 years.

The reality TV star and mother of one took to social media to share a photo of her husband, Gedoni’s new look.

Sharing the photo however, the reality TV star maintained that she is unfazed by her husband, Gedoni’s new look and would stick by him whether he has beards or not.

This is coming after Gedoni took fans by surprise on Monday, April 11, after he shaved off his signature beards for the first time in 17 years leaving him with a clean shaven, unrecognizable look.

Taking to his Instagram page to share photos of his new look, the reality show star and entrepreneur wrote, “This is not my real face oo” 😊😊 Caption is auto-generated. 🌚 First clean shave after 17years or more.”