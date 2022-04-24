TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rita Dominic undergoes ritual process to enter husband’s house…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Dami and mother thrown out…

“I thought I’m strong, I can’t lie, I’m…

Beautiful moment Adekunle Gold surprised Simi on Nigerian Idol (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Adekunle Gold and Simi have given fans yet another reason to believe in the sweetness of love!

Adekunle Gold surprised his wife, Simi, on Nigerian Idol, and the Kosokos are now trending. Those who follow the couple on social media are aware that Simi is a judge on the show and recently celebrated her 34th birthday.

Adekunle Gold wanted to make her birthday particularly memorable, so he sought the help of her coworkers to surprise her.

READ ALSO

Moment mystery lady labels Emmanuel as bitter leaf, watch…

“My angel from above” – Adekunle Gold…

He pretended to be a super fan, and when it was time for his performance, he appeared with a birthday cake.

Simi was taken aback and couldn’t speak for 10 seconds. She gave her husband a hug and, of course, a sweet kiss after she had recovered from the shock.

Nigerians have taken to Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to leave comments like ‘God when, love is sweet, love is beautiful’ after photos and videos of Simi’s surprise birthday surfaced online.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rita Dominic undergoes ritual process to enter husband’s house (Video)

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Dami and mother thrown out of palace…

“I thought I’m strong, I can’t lie, I’m tired”…

What will happen to all his young, beautiful wives? – Nigerians react to…

Alaafin of Oyo’s 18 wives now available for suitors – Oyo Chief

Davido’s babymama Chioma steps out with alleged new lover

Chioma Rowland shares cryptic post after Davido announced he’s not single

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Beautiful moment Adekunle Gold surprised Simi on Nigerian Idol (Video)

“How I switched from gospel to secular music” – Rema

Actress Nkechi Blessing engages in physical fight with touts that disrupted her…

Rita Dominic undergoes ritual process to enter husband’s house (Video)

Davido’s babymama Chioma steps out with alleged new lover

Wizkid’s royalties: Banky W replies samklef with a serious warning

“Make una no dey whine us” – Reactions as Mr. Macaroni and Mummy Wa release…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More