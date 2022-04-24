Beautiful moment Adekunle Gold surprised Simi on Nigerian Idol (Video)

Adekunle Gold and Simi have given fans yet another reason to believe in the sweetness of love!

Adekunle Gold surprised his wife, Simi, on Nigerian Idol, and the Kosokos are now trending. Those who follow the couple on social media are aware that Simi is a judge on the show and recently celebrated her 34th birthday.

Adekunle Gold wanted to make her birthday particularly memorable, so he sought the help of her coworkers to surprise her.

He pretended to be a super fan, and when it was time for his performance, he appeared with a birthday cake.

Simi was taken aback and couldn’t speak for 10 seconds. She gave her husband a hug and, of course, a sweet kiss after she had recovered from the shock.

Nigerians have taken to Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to leave comments like ‘God when, love is sweet, love is beautiful’ after photos and videos of Simi’s surprise birthday surfaced online.

Watch the video below;