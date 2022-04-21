‘Beware of people who accuse others of ruining their happiness’ – Reno Omokri advises

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Reno Omokri, a Nigerian author, has warned internet users about the kinds of individuals they should avoid.

In a recent post on his verified social media handle on the prominent social media platform, Twitter, the former Nigerian presidential assistant delivered this smart and charming bit of advise.

People should be wary of people who accuse others of ruining their happiness because they are immature, according to him, and if you get involved with them, they will accuse you as well.

The post he made reads;

“Beware of people who accuse others of ruining their happiness. They are not mature. If you get involved with them, they will likewise accuse you. Such people are not aware that their happiness is their own responsibility and never the responsibility of other people”


Some reactions the post got are;

@WartaT – Very correct, they won’t stop on the first victim. FEAR PEOPLE WHO WANTS WHAT THEY CANT GIVE

@isameyon1 – Most of them don’t even know how to get their priorities right.

@Officialfurthr1 – In a simpler way blaming others for your action is a sign of immaturity

@chijiokeanele1 – But some people are good in ruining others life.

@Paulijiikpegi – Keep your circle of friends small and live happily

