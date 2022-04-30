“Big Wiz for president 2023” – Reactions as Wizkid receives another $1m to perform at a concert

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known by his stage as Wizkid, has announced that he has been paid another one million dollars to perform at an event.

The musician recently disclosed that he is being paid for his performance at the Rolling Loud concert in Toronto, Canada.
Big Wiz announced on his Instagram account that he’s being paid another one million dollars to come exhibit what he’s excellent at.

He expressed himself as follows:

Wizkid reveals how much he charges to perform (Screenshot)

“Another milli to come show my fit. Say less!”


Fans have praised the singer in the comments section:

officer_ahriyibi wrote: “Big whiz for president 2023”

nohpheesat wrote: “I need wizzy to start bragging please so he’ll let them know the reasons he’s Big Wiz 😍”

snazzy_yo wrote: “Keep on going WIZ! This is what we signed for😂🦅❤️”

