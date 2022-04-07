TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri has tackled her senior colleague, Annie Idibia, for blocking her after she took sides with Pero Adeniyi.

Sonia Ogiri claimed that Annie blocked her on Instagram for taking sides with Pero during her clash with Annie.

“Wahala no come too much like this. Person wey I no send, no dey follow, no dey feed or give me money block me because of @perosaiyemi,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Sonia added,

“Some people are so bitter, petty, damaged and lost. I Sonia Ogiri doesn’t and will never inherit anyone’s enemy periodttt @perosaiyemi_ Me love you now and forever.

Ps Be careful on the street of Instagram so you don’t insult or h*te your destiny help for another person’s problem.”

