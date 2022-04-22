Blackface reveals Wizkid and Banky W stole his song; orders them to call him

Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, well known as Blackface, has admitted that Wizkid and Banky W stole his song.
They ‘jacked’ his song ‘I like the way,’ according to the singer, who is known for calling out musicians who steal his songs.
Blackface stated that he blames Samklef for reproducing his beats for them to use. Quoting Wizkid’s tweet, he asked both Banky W and Wizkid to call him because they have an ‘unfinished business’ to settle.
In his words:
“2 of una know Say we get unfinished business for jacking my song “I like the way’ Make una call me
Make una tag them to call me as the #copycopy and over lifting didnt stop there they took #twistandturn of my album #risingsun to do that garbage they call #ginger again…you never finish one matter you dey enter another one? Na @samklef cause all these for reproducing my sound for you to ride on !Keep being on the run ….you still getting served too! Call me “
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES