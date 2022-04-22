Blackface reveals Wizkid and Banky W stole his song; orders them to call him

Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, well known as Blackface, has admitted that Wizkid and Banky W stole his song.

They ‘jacked’ his song ‘I like the way,’ according to the singer, who is known for calling out musicians who steal his songs.

Blackface stated that he blames Samklef for reproducing his beats for them to use. Quoting Wizkid’s tweet, he asked both Banky W and Wizkid to call him because they have an ‘unfinished business’ to settle.

