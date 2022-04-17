Bobrisky multimillion naira mansion allegedly up for sale, crossdresser dragged over fake life

After her mansion was rumored to be up for sale, popular crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, became a target for premium drags on social media.

Gistlovers, a controversial blogger who accused the socialite of living a lie and displaying her wealth, posted a link to the property for sale. The property agent is claimed to have created the post.

Spilling the beans, Gistlovers wrote:

“Link don drop for telegram ooo😂😂😂house is still on sale, idris enough of misleading people, werey go carry fake receipt, all these instagram hungry boys don help am edit am now now, oniku pe seh😂😂😂😂Idris in the poto poto ooo, stop borrowing people’s property to snap, naso you tell people say you wan do house warming, till tomorrow nothing 😂😂😂Dj idris mule, Asigbe Omo ward B, STOP THE LIES, fake receipt don begin fly up and down 😂😂your papa Dey Olorun Dey ride taxi, pikin Dey ontop ig Dey snap with 450m house, werey like better Thing, Onikuure😂😂😂 i come in peace” “GLB Nation make una Dey calm down ooo😂😂😂😂why una Dey make enquiry now, una wan buy Idris house?? If na play make una stop am ooo😂😂😂😂😂Sheleya mummy of Lagos paid for it since last year ooo , Ogun kee all l!ars, chai and Bob run for us ooo, Na why he no post the house for Instagram, Na for Snapchat him post am, I still follow am reach Snapchat. I no good ooo😂😂😂 but we say Na to fake life and oppression 🙄🙄i come in peace”

See posts below: