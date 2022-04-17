Bobrisky multimillion naira mansion allegedly up for sale, crossdresser dragged over fake life

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

After her mansion was rumored to be up for sale, popular crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, became a target for premium drags on social media.

Bobrisky

Gistlovers, a controversial blogger who accused the socialite of living a lie and displaying her wealth, posted a link to the property for sale. The property agent is claimed to have created the post.

Spilling the beans, Gistlovers wrote:

“Link don drop for telegram ooo😂😂😂house is still on sale, idris enough of misleading people, werey go carry fake receipt, all these instagram hungry boys don help am edit am now now, oniku pe seh😂😂😂😂Idris in the poto poto ooo, stop borrowing people’s property to snap, naso you tell people say you wan do house warming, till tomorrow nothing 😂😂😂Dj idris mule, Asigbe Omo ward B, STOP THE LIES, fake receipt don begin fly up and down 😂😂your papa Dey Olorun Dey ride taxi, pikin Dey ontop ig Dey snap with 450m house, werey like better Thing, Onikuure😂😂😂 i come in peace”

“GLB Nation make una Dey calm down ooo😂😂😂😂why una Dey make enquiry now, una wan buy Idris house?? If na play make una stop am ooo😂😂😂😂😂Sheleya mummy of Lagos paid for it since last year ooo , Ogun kee all l!ars, chai and Bob run for us ooo, Na why he no post the house for Instagram, Na for Snapchat him post am, I still follow am reach Snapchat. I no good ooo😂😂😂 but we say Na to fake life and oppression 🙄🙄i come in peace”

See posts below:

