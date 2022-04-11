Bobrisky reacts to Temi and Mr Eazi’s engagement

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has reacted to the engagement between Me Eazi and Temi Otedola.

The self acclaimed ‘mummy of Lagos’, in his post, dragged Nigerians who are notorious for proposing in public.

This is coming shortly after popular singer and songwriter, Mr Eazi proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Temi Otedola, the daughter of Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, and sister to Disc Jockey, Cuppy.

The singer had proposed to Temi in a romantic atmosphere, in a quiet place, with no crowd.

Bobrisky applauded the couple for this while lashing out at Nigerians who are fond of proposing in public locations filled with people.

He wrote:

“Can you people see where Mr Eazi proposed to Temi Otedola? No crowd. Just two of them. But if na you now you go carry your bug head go ShopRite where people full and you go still go collect embarrassment on top”