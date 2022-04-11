TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced,…

Funke Akindele’s marriage allegedly on the verge of collapse as…

Kemi Olunloyo calls out Frank Edwards for being late Osinachi…

Bobrisky reacts to Temi and Mr Eazi’s engagement

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has reacted to the engagement between Me Eazi and Temi Otedola.

The self acclaimed ‘mummy of Lagos’, in his post, dragged Nigerians who are notorious for proposing in public.

READ ALSO

‘Life without my mom has been hell’, Bobrisky cries out

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme claims she went nude in live…

This is coming shortly after popular singer and songwriter, Mr Eazi proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Temi Otedola, the daughter of Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, and sister to Disc Jockey, Cuppy.

The singer had proposed to Temi in a romantic atmosphere, in a quiet place, with no crowd.

Bobrisky applauded the couple for this while lashing out at Nigerians who are fond of proposing in public locations filled with people.

He wrote:

“Can you people see where Mr Eazi proposed to Temi Otedola? No crowd. Just two of them. But if na you now you go carry your bug head go ShopRite where people full and you go still go collect embarrassment on top”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced, shares snapshots…

Funke Akindele’s marriage allegedly on the verge of collapse as she threatens to…

Kemi Olunloyo calls out Frank Edwards for being late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s secret…

Sister of late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu opens up about what really led to her…

“Why do ladies get finer after divorce or breakups?” – Korra Obidi’s dance in…

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation between Regina…

How my father was rewarded after spending 37 years trying to make his wife happy…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Family announces funeral arrangement for Doctor Chinelo Megafu killed in…

Bianca Ojukwu releases clear up-close video of Obiano’s wife assaulting her…

Bobrisky reacts to Temi and Mr Eazi’s engagement

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation between Regina…

“This could be us but your pride stopped you from dating me” –…

My boyfriend values money more than his relationship – Lady laments

I have built my life entirely on him, I can’t do anything without him…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More