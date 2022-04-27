Bobrisky releases his ‘bride price’ list for intending suitors

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has shared his ‘bride price’ list for intending suitors.
In a recent Instagram post, Bobrisky wrote,
“100 bags of rice
Taxi money to bring the bride 100million
Money to unveil the the bride 55million
My grandma acceptance free 166million
Money for my dad to accept 100million
Acceptance fee from the elders 5m
Acceptance fee for my brothers 55million
10 cows
155 carton of malt
200 yams
My engagement ring 💍 worth ($100k)
Kolanut 100
Dry fish 1million
Alligator pepper one basket
Bitter kola 100
Honey
150 bags of salt
159 bags of sugar
200 packs of water
Basket of assorted fruit
Umbrella 🌂
Letter of my husband marriage proposal
Fee for the day from my husband 20million
Knocking of the door 5million
After all dis right i can be ur wife”
