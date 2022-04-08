TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Serial babydaddy like you” – Iyabo Ojo blows hot, drags…

Actress Chizzy Alichi opens up on the reason she hasn’t…

Moment Davido gifts wads of cash to hotel employees after…

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme claims she went nude in live session with Lil Wayne, shares video evidence

Entertainment
By Shalom

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme, has bragged about her new status, after allegedly entertaining American rapper Lil Wayne.

Oye Kyme claimed that she entertained the artiste with her nudes during an Instagram live session.

This comes after the she explained why she decided to launch her career in Pornography.

READ ALSO

Bobrisky, James Brown, others risk jail as Reps consider…

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme ventures into p*rn as…

According to her, she loves sex and makes a lot of money from the profession.

Well, Oye has now revealed that she’s now internationally recognized with her new career.

Taking to her Insta-stories she claimed she went nude and s3xual in a live session with Lil Wayne, and shared a video of the incident.

“I just had a video call with the biggest artist in the whole world lilwayne. Omo see level”, she wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Serial babydaddy like you” – Iyabo Ojo blows hot, drags Davido over his…

Actress Chizzy Alichi opens up on the reason she hasn’t given birth to…

Moment Davido gifts wads of cash to hotel employees after shouting at them…

His Gbola is not working – Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday spills details…

“Finally gonna nack” – Mr Ibu says as he shares romantic video…

Married man cries for way out amidst blackmail from sister-in-law whom he slept…

Manager of Viral Chicken republic dancers, reveals what he noticed about the…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme claims she went nude in live session with Lil…

“When I think or hear of a cheating man, I see STDs flying upandan” – Reality…

Housemaid in critical condition after jumping from storey building to escape…

My father said the holy spirit asked him to sleep with me – 16-year-old…

How Nkechi Blessing allegedly slept with fellow actress, lured young girls into…

Nigerians drag Regina Daniels’ ex-boyfriend, Somadina Adinma over recent…

Nigerians drag Korra as she makes cryptic comment regarding crashed marriage to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More