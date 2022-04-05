Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme ventures into p*rn as new career

Oye Kyme, the former personal assistant of prominent lifestyle influencer Bobrisky, has embarked on a new career path, which her lover appears to approve of.

She chatted with her fans on Instagram, where the majority of them questioned her about her new professional choice.

One of her followers inquired as to why she decided to pursue “porn” as a new professional route. She said that she opted to be a pornstar because she enjoys sex and wants to show off her pornography abilities.

Another admirer inquired about her parents’ approval of her work and their reactions to her pornographic movies. She stated that her parents have not seen the video because they are not on social media and would not be able to see it.

Also when asked about how her boyfriend feels about her new career path, she stated that her boyfriend does not care that she is a porn star.