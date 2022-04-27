Build your home before you talk of president – Uche Maduagwu shades Yul Edochie over 2nd wife saga

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Uche Maduagwu, a Nigerian actor, has slammed Yul Edochie over Judy Austin being his second wife saga, advising him to first build his house before talking about running for president.

Yul Edochie has made his political ambitions known for a long time, and most young people were even going to support him, but his announcement of the birth of a baby with his second wife, who turned out to be his side chick, has forced most young people to abandon their plans to support him.

Uche Maduagwu reacted to the news by telling Yul Edochie that he should first build his house since it appears that there is trouble in his family now that he has made it public that he was cheating on his wife.

Uche Maduagwu then asked Yul Edochie whether he’s no longer a Christian because marrying 2 wives is against their beliefs asking whether he has now turned into a traditionalist or a Muslim since they’re allowed to marry 2 or more women.

Omg this made me cry like Ikebe FC ambassadors, bros, are you still a Christian or you don turn Traditionalist or Muslim, because there is no where for Christianity wey man dey marry two wives, so if the rumor is true your legitimate wife fit carry you go Ile Ejo

post below;

 

