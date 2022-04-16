Burna Boy makes history as the first African artiste to sell out The Netherlands biggest arena

Burna Boy, a top Nigerian singer, has been honored with a plaque in appreciation of his recent historic achievement in the Netherlands.

The Grammy winner made history by becoming the first African musician to sell out the country’s largest venue.

Burna Boy’s 2022 Space Drift Tour recently sold out the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, which seats 17,000 people.

The inscription on the plaque that was presented to him read, “The First African To Ever Do It.”

With the plaque and a book from Ziggo Dome, he posed for a photo.

