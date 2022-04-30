TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie finally opens up

Lady cries out as she reveals what she caught her engaged female…

“The dogs de pay na” – Lady defends Lagos girls allegedly…

Burnaboy is a better Afrobeat artist than Jay-Z as a rapper – Actor Tayo Faniran says

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Toyo Faniran, a Nigerian actor, has said that Afrobeat singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, is better than American rap legend Jay-Z.

Toyo claimed in his contribution that most Nigerians are timid and perhaps cowards for not praising Burna Boy for making a difference in African music, choosing instead to laud singers from other nations.

He recounted that Burna Biy changed his life and motivated his decision to relocate to Nigeria, Lagos after a concert he held in Los Angeles on 29th August 2019. He said that due to the thrilling performance done by Burna Boy, he was proud to shout and make it clear that he is also a Nigerian.

READ ALSO

“Don’t call me that again or you go collect” – Burna Boy…

Go and buy deodorant, when you sweat, you stink – Actor…

However, some of the Nigerians present at the concert refused to also announce their presence at the concert and this he believes was an act of pretense for reasons better known to them.

He also explained that one of the reasons why Nigerians do not appreciate Burna Boy is because they have access to him all the time and some probably knew him before he became famous, hence they wouldn’t see how great he is.

Toyo also admitted that even though Jay-Z happens to be one of the best so far as music is concerned, Burna Boy is dangerously talented and competitive and some Nigerians refuse to hail him for that because they think he might be head swollen.

See the post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie finally opens up

Lady cries out as she reveals what she caught her engaged female friend doing…

“The dogs de pay na” – Lady defends Lagos girls allegedly sl**ping with…

Actress Chinedu Bernard slumps, dies in church

Lagos girls accused of sl**ping with dogs for ₦1.5 million

Yul Edochie’s alleged romantic affairs with actress Nuella Njibigbo uncovered

Why singer Osinachi Nwachukwu could not enter the gates of heaven – Pastor…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man in disbelief as in-laws ask him to cook when he showed up to pay bride price

We are portrayed in movie as husband snatchers- Juliet Ibrahim speaks on being…

Burnaboy is a better Afrobeat artist than Jay-Z as a rapper – Actor Tayo…

“Sl**ping with dogs for money is disgusting”, Uriel Oputa cries out over recent…

“This life is deep” – Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy…

My family is my personal problem, focus on the country – Yul Edochie warns

Man dies while trying to recover phone from soakaway

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More