TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi kneels down to thank God as she finally moves out of…

Davido reacts after Tonto Dikeh demanded night massage few hours…

It’s me against the industry – Davido goes emotional,…

Canada-based woman who has being away for 6yrs, gave her husband a grand surprise visit at work (Video)

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

After returning to Nigeria after six years abroad, a Nigerian woman decided to surprise her husband at his workplace.

After arriving from Canada, she paid a visit to her husband, a banker, at his workplace and serenaded him with a song.

She was seen singing Fireboy DML’s “E Sure For You” while coming into her hubby’s workplace in a video that went viral on social media.

READ ALSO

“Oxford na your mate?” —fans react as DJ Cuppy finally…

My present and my future be calming down, Anita Joseph tells…

When he saw her, he sprung from his seat and hurried over to give her a warm embrace. The sound of people in the bank gushing over their wonderful love could be heard in the background.

Watch the video below;

In reaction, bigman_hefty wrote; This kin things Dey sweet me 😅😅😂😂

its_racheal__; She has a lovely voice

wendy_adamma; Love is sweet 😢

ceemplybecca; Go baby gurl Simi got nothing on you 😂

rockyemmyphotography; Customer care go back to your work jor (ARE U NOT SUPPOSE TO BE ON DUTY ) 😂 Note : this is a playful comment oooo😂😂😂😂

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi kneels down to thank God as she finally moves out of husband’s…

Davido reacts after Tonto Dikeh demanded night massage few hours after he…

It’s me against the industry – Davido goes emotional, unfollows…

Hilarious moment staffs surprise boss on April Fool’s day as they all…

I wish God blesses me with a man – Genevieve Nnaji says as she spills…

“I open leg for you no mean say we be levels” – Tonto Dikeh engages Kpokpogri in…

Man in dilemma as housemaid gives ultimatum to divorce wife and marry her…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

I couldn’t sleep because Wizkid didn’t win a Grammy Award – Lady sobs bitterly,…

Canada-based woman who has being away for 6yrs, gave her husband a grand…

Funke Akindele celebrates husband’s birthday with heart-melting note

“How to achieve financial freedom” – Reno omokri

Young girl narrates how her mother killed her father when she was just 10

Man melts hearts after giving small boys money to start school and stop working…

Actress Rita Dominic reportedly set to wed lover this month

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More