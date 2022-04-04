Canada-based woman who has being away for 6yrs, gave her husband a grand surprise visit at work (Video)

After returning to Nigeria after six years abroad, a Nigerian woman decided to surprise her husband at his workplace.

After arriving from Canada, she paid a visit to her husband, a banker, at his workplace and serenaded him with a song.

She was seen singing Fireboy DML’s “E Sure For You” while coming into her hubby’s workplace in a video that went viral on social media.

When he saw her, he sprung from his seat and hurried over to give her a warm embrace. The sound of people in the bank gushing over their wonderful love could be heard in the background.

Watch the video below;

In reaction, bigman_hefty wrote; This kin things Dey sweet me 😅😅😂😂

its_racheal__; She has a lovely voice

wendy_adamma; Love is sweet 😢

ceemplybecca; Go baby gurl Simi got nothing on you 😂

rockyemmyphotography; Customer care go back to your work jor (ARE U NOT SUPPOSE TO BE ON DUTY ) 😂 Note : this is a playful comment oooo😂😂😂😂