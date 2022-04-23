Davido’s third baby mama, Chioma Rowland has shared a cryptic post after the singer announced he’s not single.

The drama started after singer, Peruzzi took to Instagram to reveal that he and his guys are all single.

Reacting to the post, Davido singled out himself by stating that he’s not single like them.

A few moments after this, Chioma took to her Instagram story to share a meme that depicts one who falls in love easily.

Recall that weeks back, the identity of Chioma Avril Rowland’s alleged new boyfriend surfaced which got tongues wagging.

However, Chioma did not speak on the issue and her ex lover, Davido went on Instagram to also share a cryptic post.

Check out what Chioma posted below: