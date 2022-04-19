TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola reveals what her son, Bolu said…

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

Married woman takes drunk husband to the mortuary to stop him…

Chrisland: “The boys confessed they drugged the girl, but the school is trying to play it down” – Ubi Franklin reveals

News
By Ezie Innocent

Ubi Franklin, the popular music producer who broke the news about the Chrisland schoolgirl who he said was raped by fellow students, has now given additional information about the incident.

Ubi explained in a series of tweets that the boys stole the girl’s charger during dinner and asked her to come to their room to collect it.

According to him, the girl didn’t want to go but was forced to because her phone was about to run out of battery. He revealed that when she arrived to their room, she was told to go into the bathroom to get her charger, and when she did, a number of boys encircled her and fed her several substances.

READ ALSO

Lagos govt. shuts down all Chrisland School branches over…

School children return home over alleged threat by unknown…

Ubi Franklin went on to say that the boys created a video that tried to depict that ‘she was on top’. He also noted that the boys have confessed their deeds, but Chrisland is trying to play down the confession.

See tweets below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola reveals what her son, Bolu said about case of…

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

Married woman takes drunk husband to the mortuary to stop him from drinking

“If your wife is on period and you’re pressed, go ahead and make love to her” –…

Man caught pants down with housemaid as wife gives birth to baby after 27 hours…

“This is not her first or fifth time” – Tonto Dikeh speaks on…

Man gives shocking reason for building house for his parents without wife’s…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Tonto Dikeh offers to donate N500,000 to remove video of Chrisland student from…

“Marriage is only for well trained women, If you are too big to respect a man…

Chrisland: “The boys confessed they drugged the girl, but the school is trying…

“I left my marriage because my wife assaulted me” — Muslim man shares story

Young lady blesses elderly market woman with cash after spotting her sleeping in…

Man shares fake designer shoes he got delivered to him after paying N115k

“My angel from above” – Adekunle Gold celebrates wife, Simi on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More