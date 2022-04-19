Chrisland: “The boys confessed they drugged the girl, but the school is trying to play it down” – Ubi Franklin reveals

Ubi Franklin, the popular music producer who broke the news about the Chrisland schoolgirl who he said was raped by fellow students, has now given additional information about the incident.

Ubi explained in a series of tweets that the boys stole the girl’s charger during dinner and asked her to come to their room to collect it.

According to him, the girl didn’t want to go but was forced to because her phone was about to run out of battery. He revealed that when she arrived to their room, she was told to go into the bathroom to get her charger, and when she did, a number of boys encircled her and fed her several substances.

Ubi Franklin went on to say that the boys created a video that tried to depict that ‘she was on top’. He also noted that the boys have confessed their deeds, but Chrisland is trying to play down the confession.

See tweets below: