Comedian, Josh2Funny And Wife Expecting First Child (Photos)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian comedian, Josh2Funny has revealed that he’s expecting a baby with his beautiful wife.

The comedian took to his social media page to share lovely baby bump photos of his wife to make the big announcement.

The skit maker and his wife got married in 2020.

News of Josh2Funny and his wife’s pregnancy comes on the heels of his surgery over an ailment he was suffering from for almost 11 years.

Fans and well wishers of the couple have taken to the comment section to congratulate them as they get set to welcome their first child.

Anon Charles said,
“Congrats my favourite comedian. We can’t wait for the arrival of our baby”

Karis wrote,

“Congrats my people on your unborn child”.

