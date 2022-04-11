Corp member who sold old man’s photo as NFT sells his viral video for over N2m

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Adisa Olashile, a young Nigerian man, is smiling all the way to the bank as a result of his decision to enter the Non Fungible Token (NFT) market.

He’s been making waves online after snapping a photo of an elderly man and selling it as NFT on opensea for more than N1 million.

Adisa promised after the sale that he would split the proceeds half and half with the man, and he kept his word.

The corp member had shared a video of the touching moment he delivered the money to Baba Onile, an old man.

He decided not to stop there, and instead posted the viral video as NFT, which he was able to sell for 1.1 Ethereum (Eth) (N2,056,284.99).

He shared a snapshot on Twitter and wrote; ”You guys !!!! my viral video has been collected ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you all for sharing my art . This is a big win for us . 💃🏻💃🏻”

