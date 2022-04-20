”Cover yourself” – Little boy covers elder sister’s body as she films herself dancing in skimpy outfit (Watch video)

In a video circulating on social media, a little boy is seen attempting to persuade his sister of the necessity of dressing appropriately both offline and online.

As the boy stood next to her, the lady was filming herself dancing in their home while wearing a skimpy top and bum short. She wished for her younger brother to depart, but he refused.

He then encouraged her to cover herself, but she seemed annoyed by his presence and gave him a harsh look.

That didn’t stop the small boy from covering his sister’s body with a curtain his after saying; ”Cover yourself, cover yourself”

Watch the video below;

In other news; A woman has resorted to social media to describe how her ten-year marriage came to an end in heartbreak.