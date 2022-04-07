Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly pays his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez €100,000 monthly salary

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Manchester United and Portugal star, pays his partner Georgina Rodriguez €100,000 per month to fund her opulent lifestyle.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

The Portuguese striker is one of the highest-paid players in the world, having signed a huge deal when he returned to United at Old Trafford, and earns a whopping £385,000 every week.

According to the Catalan newspaper El Nacional, the €100,000 (£83,000) money is for “expenses and child care.” Ronaldo has older children from surrogates, and the couple had their first child together in late 2017, a daughter named Alana.

According to the Italian magazine Corriere dello Sport, Ronaldo is happy to give 26-year-old Rodriguez a hefty wedge every month as she also looks after surrogate twins Eva and Mateo and Cristiano Jr.

Rodriguez met Ronaldo, who she describes as her “Prince Charming”, in 2016, when she was working at a Gucci store in Madrid, and they have been together since then.

