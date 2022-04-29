Celebrity bar man, Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to reports of actor Yul Edochie getting married to a second wife.

The controversial bar man in a recent post which he shared via Instagram, stated that polygamy is war and would only end up bringing hate, jealousy and unhealthy competition.

He also condemned the idea of polygamy and numbering women, as he regarded the act as hurtful and disrespectful.

Cubana wrote,

“Polygamy Is Dangerous, It’s A Huge Problem That Ends Up Destroying An Entire Generation With The Hate, Competition & Jealousy That Comes With It. You Can Number Houses, Businesses, Cars, Jewelries, Side Chicks Etc, But Pls Never You Number Wives, It’s So Painful & Hurting. Do Unto Others What You Want Them To Do Unto You. Don’t Bring War To Your Own Home, Home Should Be A Place Of Absolute Peace. POLYGAMY is War !!!”