Customer organises music program with live band outside bank premises after they refused to refund his money (Video)

After his money was reportedly deducted without his authorization and the financial institution refused to revert, an angry customer organized a music program against the bank.

In a viral video, the man set up a live band outside the bank and turned it into a performance focused directly at the bank.

He also appears to have persuaded some of his colleagues and friends to join him in his condemnation of the bank for refusing to refund his money.

Some of the people who came with him wore the same orange jacket and held placards.

Watch the video below:

Man reportedly organises music program with his band in front of Fidelity Bank after they allegedly debited him wrongly and refused to refund 😭😭😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dDY9m5K1sR — 𝙵𝚁𝙰𝙽𝙺𝙸𝙴 🏀 (@MistaFrank_) April 18, 2022

