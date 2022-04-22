Davido breaks hearts as he finally opens up about relationship

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, has broken the hearts of his female fans around the world after revealing his relationship status.

The singer who was rumoured to have broken up with his former lover, Chioma, revealed in a recent post that he is presently in a relationship.

Davido made this revelation during an exchange with his colleague and record label artiste, Peruzzi on Instagram recently.

Recall that Davido was engaged to Chioma, mother of his son, Ifeanyi, however, they fell apart and called off their engagement.

Ever since the news surfaced, the singer has not been romantically involved with any woman or has come out to say he’s seeing someone — that however changed when he recently revealed that he is not single.