Davido captured on video enjoying boat ride with his alleged new girlfriend (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, was seen in a video with his rumored new girlfriend, Ama, enjoying a boat ride.

Davido

Gistlover, a renowned Instagram blogger, posted a video of Davido and his crew having a good time, as well as Ama having a good time.
According to Gistlover, the couple isn’t dating, but they’re just having fun together, and the lady, Ama, enjoys the attention.

Ama

 

Gistlover also added that the recent comment Davido made to his baby mama, Sophia Momodu was only to make Chioma jealous because she’s now with another man in Dubai.

Gistlover wrote:

“Swipe to see the said Ama girl with Davido and his crew, mind you they are not dating Na one of those girls wey Davido Dey use p do giveaway for and to think this girl likes atttention a lot she sha wan use David name trend.

After I posted this hint she begin Dey do everything wey go make bloggers notice her with Davido she is getting what she want now, and as for that comment on Sophia page, Davido is just using Sophia to spite chioma, Man loves Chioma but Chioma don go Dey with another guy for Dubai codedly hence David Anger, what a man can do a woman can do better Na.

David this matter Na 50 50 no Cheating you can’t be using baby to tie ladies down all in the name of Baby mama, Una see all these influencers Oran posting cars and shouting hardwork, hardwork kee una there, if I talk them go Dey shout fake gist, yen yen yen , He don clear now?? Na every. 4MARKET days David Dey change women. I come in peace oooo”

 
Watch the video below;

 

