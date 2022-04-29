Davido declares intention to get married soon, states reason ( Video)

Davido Adeleke, one of Nigeria’s most popular Afrobeat artists, has announced his intention to settle down and marry soon.

The artist, who has roughly five baby mamas, four of whom are publicly recognized and confirmed, has decided to step up his relationship status.

This comes just days after Davido announced his relationship with a new lady, declaring that he wasn’t done with single life yet.

Taking to his Instagram story, Davido shared a video of himself captioned, “I think I’m gonna get married soon, cos….,” while adding a clip from a caucasian fan who said, “I don’t want to be a player no more.”

Watch the video below;

