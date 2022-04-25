Davido engages troll in heated exchange over ‘childish write-up and show off’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Davido Adeleke, one of Nigeria’s most popular Afrobeat singers, had a heated argument with a troll over his way of life.

The musician had posted a video of himself walking home from the gym on his Instagram account.

In the caption of the video, Davido wrote, “Peaceful walk home from my other home gym.”

This caption, on the other hand, elicited a troll who chastised the musician for showing off unnecessarily with a childish caption.

O.B.O, who was angered by the response, lambasted the troll while advising him to call for aid instead of beefing.

Check out the conversation between the two below…

In other news; A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share a good news regarding a relative who recently became a parent.

Afam revealed via his Twitter account that his uncle welcomed a healthy baby boy after waiting for 21 years.

