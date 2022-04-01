Davido celebrates as he’s featured on FIFA World Cup 2022 Soundtrack

Despite the fact that Nigeria failed not qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, singer Davido has been included in the FIFA 2022 Soundtrack, which is a huge win for the country and Africa as a whole, and he has expressed his gratitude.

Davido wrote that he is honored to be a part of the official FIFA 2022 Soundtrack, and that it is a great win for Nigeria, despite the fact that they did not qualify for the World Cup, and it is also a big win for Africa.

Even though there is a lot going on in Nigeria and losing to the Black Stars of Ghana was a major blow to them, they can at least rejoice with Davido for being featured in the Soundtrack of FIFA 2022.

screenshot below;