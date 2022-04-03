Davido reacts after Tonto Dikeh demanded night massage few hours after he followed her on IG

Tonto Dikeh desired for a night massage a few hours after Davido followed her on Instagram, and Davido shared his response.
Tonto Dikeh’s bizarre video of her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri has a lot of people wondering and talking.
It’s no secret that Tonto Dikeh and her ex-boyfriend had a tumultuous breakup. After their relationship ended a few months ago, the former couple washed their dirty past in public.
Tonto Dikeh resorted to her Instagram page to share a video of her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri twerking hard in the living room. After being followed by Nigerian rapper Davido a few hours earlier, the actress released this video.
Meanwhile, in a fresh post Tonto Dikeh shared a photo of man with a tattoo on his chest while asking for a massage.
Davido quickly reacted by writing ‘Na so’
See the screenshot;
