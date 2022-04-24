TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Dami and mother thrown out…

“I thought I’m strong, I can’t lie, I’m…

What will happen to all his young, beautiful wives? –…

Davido’s babymama Chioma steps out with alleged new lover

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Chioma Rowland, Davido’s babymama, has stepped out with her purported new partner, sparking outrage on social media.

Davido and Chioma, who appeared to be back on, had a messy dispute in March after Chioma linked up with alleged drug baron, Kelvin Adeshina Akinjola, who is rumored to be her new lover.

The ex-lovers allegedly had a heated argument about it and even blocked each other on Instagram.

READ ALSO

Chioma Rowland shares cryptic post after Davido announced…

Twitter user calls out Rita Dominic’s husband over alleged…

Chioma and Kelvin were spotted having the time of their life at the beach, proving that the rumors about them were true.

Chioma Rowland is currently in Dubai, where Kevin is most likely located.

This is coming hours after Davido revealed that he is in a relationship.

See some reactions below;

francesokonedet : They look so good together

claraobigeriaku : What a cute guy. Go Chioma!! We are rooting for you

naija_beautyhub : Thank God she has moved on, she deserves the best

kay_k_ : As long as she’s happy

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Dami and mother thrown out of palace…

“I thought I’m strong, I can’t lie, I’m tired”…

What will happen to all his young, beautiful wives? – Nigerians react to…

Alaafin of Oyo’s 18 wives now available for suitors – Oyo Chief

Lady recounts how her mother abandoned and left her with her ex-boyfriend

Chioma Rowland shares cryptic post after Davido announced he’s not single

‘I’m so sad that I’ve lost so many precious time with all my kids’ Singer 2face…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Rita Dominic undergoes ritual process to enter husband’s house (Video)

Davido’s babymama Chioma steps out with alleged new lover

Wizkid’s royalties: Banky W replies samklef with a serious warning

“Make una no dey whine us” – Reactions as Mr. Macaroni and Mummy Wa release…

“Make una no dey whine us” – Reactions as Mr. Macaroni and Mummy Wa release…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Dami and mother thrown out of palace…

Moment mystery lady labels Emmanuel as bitter leaf, watch his priceless reaction…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More