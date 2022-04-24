Davido’s babymama Chioma steps out with alleged new lover

Chioma Rowland, Davido’s babymama, has stepped out with her purported new partner, sparking outrage on social media.

Davido and Chioma, who appeared to be back on, had a messy dispute in March after Chioma linked up with alleged drug baron, Kelvin Adeshina Akinjola, who is rumored to be her new lover.

The ex-lovers allegedly had a heated argument about it and even blocked each other on Instagram.

Chioma and Kelvin were spotted having the time of their life at the beach, proving that the rumors about them were true.

Chioma Rowland is currently in Dubai, where Kevin is most likely located.

This is coming hours after Davido revealed that he is in a relationship.

See some reactions below;

francesokonedet : They look so good together

claraobigeriaku : What a cute guy. Go Chioma!! We are rooting for you

naija_beautyhub : Thank God she has moved on, she deserves the best

kay_k_ : As long as she’s happy