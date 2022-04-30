Davido’s birthday message to his ex-lover, Chioma sparks reactions…

Nigerian singer, Davido has penned down a heartwarming message to his former lover and babymama, Chioma Rowland.

The ace singer in his birthday message to the mother of one, prayed for God to bless her and give her everything she desires, because she deserves it.

He went further to advise the celebrant to enjoy herself to the fullest today because it is her day, and she deserves to be happy.

In his words,

“Happy birthday my Chiom Chiom. My prayer is that may God continue to bless you. Give you everything you desire and more. Chi day. Turn up to tha fullest. You deserve am”.

Reacting to this, Nigerians applauded Davido for not referring to her as mama Ifeanyi.

See screenshots below,