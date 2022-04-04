TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s husband reacts as Korra moves to one bedroom…

Why I resigned from Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s diary…

Man cries out after losing pregnant wife during her first…

Die-hard fans exchange blows as Wizkid vs Davido argument escalates (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

After a fight over the two sensational superstar musicians, Davido and Wizkid, two young men were seen exchanging blows in a video.

The two were seen exchanging fierce blows in their room, most likely over the recent Grammy Awards, in which Afrobeat musician Wizkid lost both of his nominations, while Davido was included on the FIFA 2022 sound track.

As the disagreement over the two singers devolved into a fist fight, the two young men who had been debating couldn’t hold their rage any longer.

Check out the video below:

READ ALSO

Hardcore fan dumps girlfriend following Wizkid’s Grammy…

Hilarious: Uche Maduagwu nominates Davido for President,…

In other news; In June 2022, the Federal Government proposes to pay N5,000 to ten million people under the basic cash transfer and another N5,000 under the conditional cash transfer under the National Cash Transfer Programme, a total of N20 billion naira.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s husband reacts as Korra moves to one bedroom apartment

Why I resigned from Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s diary – Falz…

Man cries out after losing pregnant wife during her first delivery

Davido reacts after Tonto Dikeh demanded night massage few hours after he…

I wish God blesses me with a man – Genevieve Nnaji says as she spills…

Canada-based woman who has being away for 6yrs, gave her husband a grand…

Why I didn’t attend any university – Genevieve Nnaji opens up

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nursing mother laments over husband’s jealousy towards 6-day-old baby

Die-hard fans exchange blows as Wizkid vs Davido argument escalates (Video)

“Two million people to start receiving N20bn monthly from June” — FG

Korra Obidi’s husband reacts as Korra moves to one bedroom apartment

Police Inspector dies during sex romp with his lover in Ibadan hotel

Korra Obidi’s husband makes U-turn, gives another reason for his broken marriage…

University student narrowly escapes death as his room’s ceiling collapses…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More