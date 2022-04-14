DJ Cuppy laments over being criticized for everything (Video)

Controversial disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, has sparked reactions after talking about how she always gets criticized by internet trolls.

The billionaire’s daughter, in a recent interview with BBC pidgin, spoke about what it is to be Cuppy.

In the interview, Dj Cuppy expressed the hurt that comes with expectations about her career, her relationship status, and her status as the influential daughter of a billionaire.

According to Cuppy, she gets criticized over everything she does, from her singing pattern to her dressing and her love for pink.

She stated that she has promised to live her life no matter what everyone says because she can’t stop them from talking.

Fans, however, read the countenance of Ifeoluwa Otedola as that of a hurt person who is pretending to act like everything is fine.