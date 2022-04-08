“Do am if e easy” – White Money replies those criticising his music

Hazel Onou, also known as White Money, the winner of Big Brother Naija and a musician, has finally responded to fans criticisms about his music.

Fans advised he give up his musical ambitions after a video of him recording in a studio went viral.

Despite the negative comments, the reality star has stated that he plans to release the song and that he has been working hard to ensure that everything goes well.

Those who criticize White Money’s efforts are also challenged to do the same if they believe it is simple.

He shared a video of himself and wrote;

”If e easy, make you sef do am😭😂 Putting in the work because this thing must align ✌🏾 Music dropping soon by the way @Xtofa_ @iampaulraven cooked something really special on this one.”

Watch video below;