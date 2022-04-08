TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Serial babydaddy like you” – Iyabo Ojo blows hot, drags…

Actress Chizzy Alichi opens up on the reason she hasn’t…

Moment Davido gifts wads of cash to hotel employees after…

“Do am if e easy” – White Money replies those criticising his music

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Hazel Onou, also known as White Money, the winner of Big Brother Naija and a musician, has finally responded to fans criticisms about his music.

Fans advised he give up his musical ambitions after a video of him recording in a studio went viral.

Despite the negative comments, the reality star has stated that he plans to release the song and that he has been working hard to ensure that everything goes well.

READ ALSO

“My new album is 95% ready, probably my last album” –Rapper,…

“Music brings money and is a fast money-making…

Those who criticize White Money’s efforts are also challenged to do the same if they believe it is simple.

He shared a video of himself and wrote;

”If e easy, make you sef do am😭😂 Putting in the work because this thing must align ✌🏾 Music dropping soon by the way

@Xtofa_ @iampaulraven cooked something really special on this one.”

Watch video below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Serial babydaddy like you” – Iyabo Ojo blows hot, drags Davido over his…

Actress Chizzy Alichi opens up on the reason she hasn’t given birth to…

Moment Davido gifts wads of cash to hotel employees after shouting at them…

His Gbola is not working – Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday spills details…

“Finally gonna nack” – Mr Ibu says as he shares romantic video…

Married man cries for way out amidst blackmail from sister-in-law whom he slept…

Manager of Viral Chicken republic dancers, reveals what he noticed about the…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Muslim lady caught on camera secretly breaking her fast while her mates still…

“Do am if e easy” – White Money replies those criticising his music

Man in deep shock after breaking piggy bank to see his money has mysteriously…

Man shares priceless reaction on father’s face after gifting him a new phone…

Williams Uchemba gushes over daughter as she clocks two months old, a day after…

Opeyemi was crying and begging me everyday – Nkechi Blessing leaks chat with…

Oyibos lineup to patronise Nigerian man as he opens roadside ‘jollof rice’…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More