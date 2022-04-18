Do you know how much I’m worth? – Portable challenges police as he resists arrest in Delta (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Controversial Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, a Nigerian singer, was filmed in a video circulating online challenging police officials who attempted to arrest him.

The Zazuu musician was reportedly arrested by police in Delta state, but he fought and publicly confronted them.

Portable could be seen in the video arguing his case and stating that he is a celebrity who should not be treated in this manner.

He then asked the authorities if they know how much money he is worth as an artist.

In other news; A Nigerian musician, Divine Ikubor better known as Rema, has lamented over how the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike is impacting him.

Rema revealed that he had not returned to school since being admitted to the University of Lagos due to the statewide strike action

