Do you know how much I’m worth? – Portable challenges police as he resists arrest in Delta (Video)

Controversial Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, a Nigerian singer, was filmed in a video circulating online challenging police officials who attempted to arrest him.

The Zazuu musician was reportedly arrested by police in Delta state, but he fought and publicly confronted them.

Portable could be seen in the video arguing his case and stating that he is a celebrity who should not be treated in this manner.

He then asked the authorities if they know how much money he is worth as an artist.

