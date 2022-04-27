TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A doctor has narrated how a pregnant woman broke down in tears after finding out that she is pregnant with three baby boys.

According to the doctor who shared the story, he did an ultrasound scan for the lady and found out that she was pregnant with three baby boys.

After getting the news, the pregnant woman broke down in tears at the hospital. When asked what the problem was, she revealed that she already had three boys and was praying for a girl.

She tweeted,

“A woman I did ultrasound scan for the other day said she has 3 boys and was praying for a girl this time around because boys get wahala too much. I did the scan, guess what? She was carrying triplets and all 3 were boys. She started crying.”

She said her own mum gave birth to 6 girls, no boy. So all the boys her mum was looking for came to her.”

