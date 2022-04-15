TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer and music producer, Don Jazzy has reacted to reports of crashed relationship between American pop singer Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend, ASAP Rocky.

Recall, it was earlier alleged that Rihanna dumped her boyfriend and prospective babydaddy after finding out that he was having an affair with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi.

This is coming barely two months after Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made headlines after announcing they were expecting a child together.

Reacting to the relationship breakup, Don Jazzy took to his Instagram page to share a book titled ‘Stepdad 101’ what to know before you marry a single mom.

Don Jazzy, who seems like he is yet to give up on his love for the singer, said he started reading the book because of the news about Rihanna, whom he described as his baby.

He wrote:
“Just started reading this book cos of the news I’m hearing about my baby Riri.”

Don Jazzy reacts to Rihanna’s breakup with ASAP Rocky

