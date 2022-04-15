Don Jazzy reportedly files lawsuit over alleged affair with Korra Obidi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Following rumors of his amorous relationship with dancer Korra Obidi, recording mogul Don Jazzy has reportedly filed a lawsuit.

Don Jazzy

Cutie juls, an IG gossip blog, reported this via a post on their backup page, noting that while Korra Obidi complained their Instagram page, which resulted in it being taken down, Don Jazzy has gone legal to prevent rumors about his purported escapades with Korra from spreading.

Korra Obidi

The post reads:

“Oyinbo’s wife haff doke report to Mark o. Oyinbo’s and him pregnancy gbenser go show proof to Oga mark sey text message is for them. Oyinbo’s wife reported Hunu Peru gist too. Don Baba J haff gone legal to block evidences been showcased here or anywhere in media. Omo, my amebo spirit is a bit low at the moment. Abeg tag all your amebo squad to coman take seat”.

See the post below:

