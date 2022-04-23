Don Jazzy’s love letter to his new fiancee causes stir on social media

Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, a Nigerian artist and music mogul, has created a stir with his newest love letter to his girlfriend.
This was posted on the renowned record label owner’s verified social media account on the popular social media platform, Instagram.
Sharing a photo of himself, he wrote;
“I don’t think I’ll ever fall for nobody but you babe ❤️”
Some reactions the post got are;
strange_theecreator – Gege the boss himself
mmtvafrica – Last last na olosho everybody else is going on here 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
allthingsfabulous_ng – To our don babe 🙌🙌🙌
easi_comedy – 🙆🏿♂️🙆🏿♂️🙆🏿♂️🙆🏿♂️🙆🏿♂️🙆🏿♂️ finally Donbaba don fall for person🙆🏿♂️🙆🏿♂️🙆🏿♂️🙆🏿♂️
nekie_neka – Me too I don’t think I’ll ever fall for no other RL but yours, love😍😍😍❤️
realtor_claret – Lolzzz 🤣🤣🤣. Rihanna help a Brother. This love is Solid.
rapheal__el – You fall for Riri na 😂😂your plan don finally work ❤️❤️😂😂😂
badmannaira – 😂😂😂😂 u don already fall oooo baba @donjazzy
phuzzkheed – This man too like Toto 😭🤦♂️ @donjazzy no vex abegg truth must be said 😂
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES