“Don’t buy phone for any child who has not gone to the University” – Pastor David Ibiyeomie warns

Entertainment
By Shalom

Founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie has warned parents against buying mobile phones for their children who are not yet in the university.

Stressing on his reason, he stated that phones expose kids to a lot of vices because things just pop up on their screens.

He further revealed how he refused getting a son for his son till he got into the university, despite the pressure to get him a mobile phone.

Ibiyeomie’s advice is coming amid the controversial s*x tape of minors of Chrisland school in Lagos State.

Amid the cleric’s advice, netizens reacted in support as they share similar views.

@DonDeas on Twitter wrote: “This is a good advice sir, what I saw at Chrisland shocks.”

