TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who…

My husband of 10 years left me for the housemaid – Woman shares

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi…

“Don’t follow Rita Dominic; There’s no sweetness marrying at 46” – Man warns ladies

Entertainment
By Shalom

A motivational speaker identified as Olemerezi Basil has advised young single women not to follow the footsteps of actress, Rita Dominic.

According to Basil, ladies should not emulate the footsteps of Rita by getting married at the age of 46.

READ ALSO

Twitter user calls out Rita Dominic’s husband over alleged…

Actress Rita Dominic shows off dance moves during…

Basil took to his Facebook page to state that rather than celebrating a new union, one should be celebrating 20 years of marriage at the age of 46.

His post read,

“Ladies please don’t follow the footsteps of Rita Dominic. There is no sweetness in marrying at 46years.

At 46 you should be celebrating 20years of marriage anniversary with your husband and your 20years old undergraduate by your side, even though it God that bless with kids.

The joy of celebrating each year marriage anniversary is greater than the enjoyment and publicity of marrying at 46.

As educationist, I will categorically tell you that women have higher chances of giving birth to their most intelligent kids at their prime-age of between 22 – 28 so tell me how high or low is the probability of giving birth to an intelligent child at 46.

I know it God that gives husbands but stop being selective and you will get marry before 46.

Note: Getting marry early or late is not a guarantee that the marriage will not have issues that can lead to divorce.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who she claims slept…

My husband of 10 years left me for the housemaid – Woman shares

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s…

“Dem don finally separate them” – Netizens react to recent update on Cute Abiola…

Nursing school reportedly expels female student over leaked bedroom tapes

Lady gets physical with bank officials, security men over N750k deducted from…

Lady accuses her ex-boss of sacking her after snatching her fiancé; her ex-boss…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Man finally welcomes first child at age 83 after waiting for decades

“Don’t follow Rita Dominic; There’s no sweetness marrying at…

Davido breaks hearts as he finally opens up about relationship

30-year-old man arrested for raping young girl inside church in Ogun

Reactions as hot influencer, Ada La Pinky leaks chat with Wizkid

How I was expelled from school at age 12 over false rape accusation – Man…

My daughter was a Virgin before the trip to Dubai – Mother of 10-year-old…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More